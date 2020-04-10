Iowa State Football Upsets Oklahoma

Iowa State was coming off their first win of the year over Texas Christian University. Now they're 2-1 on the season.

AMES, Iowa — The Cyclones returned to Jack Trice Stadium to play the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday, October 3rd. The Sooners were upset by Kansas State University the week before.

In the second quarter, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler threw to Jeremiah Hall for a touchdown. That made it 17-6 Sooners. Just before the half, the Cyclones answered though. Breece Hall powered in from the two yard line. It was 17-13 at the half.

In the third quarter, Iowa State was down 20-16 until Brock Purdy hit Xavier Hutchinson for the 65 yard touchdown. Iowa State went up 23-20. In the fourth quarter tied at 30, Hall scored another touchdown to give the Cyclones a 37-30 lead.