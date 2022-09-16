8-year-old Davenport girl battling rare autoimmune disease ready to become Hawkeye Kid Captain

Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis when she was just 4 years old.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced this week that Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport, will be this week's Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes take on Nevada, according to a news release.

At just four years old, Jimenez and her family pleaded with local QC doctors to help them understand why Eve suddenly could not walk or talk.

A CT scan didn't reveal anything, and local doctors were stumped on Eve's regressing medical condition. The Davenport family began seeking out multiple local doctors who had no answers.

Finally, one night after coming home from a local hospital without a diagnosis once again, the Jimenez's drove through the night to the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

Parents Lindsey and Auggi met with a University Hospital neurology team who discovered multiple lesions on Eve's spine and brain. She was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.

The condition only affects about one in every 125,000 to 250,000 people.

After being treated at Stead, Eve's condition improved. But in February, Eve's condition diminished once more, bringing her and her family back to Iowa City. She was diagnosed with multiphasic ADEM, meaning the condition is recurring.

Eve continues to fight through her second bout of ADEM with regular infusion treatments to support her immune system.

