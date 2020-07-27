Surge in COVID-19 cases leads to local blood drives cancellations, again

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center says they will lose around 20,000 units of blood from now until Labor Day.

CLINTON, Iowa — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center says they are seeing thousands of blood drive cancellations once again after a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in our area.

During this inconsistent time, Ann Kinkaid says she likes to keep her blood donations consistent.

"I try to donate as much as I can because I am a universal donor," says Kinkaid. Her blood type is O negative, which can be used for any patient in need. She donates every eight weeks at area blood drives where she says donor numbers seem to be down.

"In June, when things started to open back up, people gained more confidence and we were starting to host more blood drives," says Amanda Hess, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Public Relations Director of the Central Illinois community. "And then with the resurgence of cases, people are cancelling again."

Hess says they need 3,500 units of red blood cells a week to maintain the supply in 115 hospitals in the region.

"We are only estimating to collect about 3,000 maybe 3,200 each week between now and Labor Day, which is not enough."

In all, she says they will lose around 20,000 units by the beginning of September compared to previous years.

"We are constantly trying to get new groups to add drives and that has not happened either," Hess explains.

Right now, Hess says the center has a 5 to 7 day supply, but that will deplete soon.

Hess says businesses and organizations who had to close their doors can still open them for a blood drive, which is deemed "essential" during the pandemic.