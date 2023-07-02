Proposed Iowa bill would put a cap on the amount someone can be awarded in a medical malpractice case

Steven Hazen was awarded four million dollars for the death of his wife Kathleen after she died from a botched gallbladder surgery.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers are pushing to cap how much money health providers could pay for medical malpractice lawsuits to one million dollars.

Supporters of the measure argue it will protect Iowa hospitals from going under from massive payouts, as well as keep and attract more doctors to practice in Iowa.

I met with a local man named Steven Hazen who lost his wife in 2016 after a botched gallbladder surgery led to her bleeding out and dying. Steven was awarded four million dollars this Friday after a seven year process. He and his lawyers feel a cap would be unconstitutional.

"If that cap was in place, what would happen is that the politicians in Des Moines, who have no idea what was taken away from Steve and what Kathy had to go through, arbitrarily puts a one size fits all (on each case)," Trial Lawyer Anthony Bribriesco said. He feels that a cap would take the individuality of each case out of the equation.

Bill Bribriesco, who has been practicing law for 42 years, does not feel that a cap would attract more doctors to Iowa.

"You're not going to attract doctors to this state because you lower their insurance premiums. If anything, you are going to attract doctors that are not competent, are not qualified and simply don't place patient safety first," Bill said.