Illinois Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

According to the governor's office, Pritzker is fully vaccinated, double boosted and only experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 after being notified of several close contacts testing positive for the virus, according to the Office of the Governor.

Pritzker, according to his office, is fully vaccinated and double boosted against the coronavirus. He is experiencing only mild symptoms of the virus and has been prescribed antiviral medication Paxlovid. 

The governor will be working from home in compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and he advised all Illinoisans to get fully vaccinated, comply with CDC guidelines and utilize antiviral treatments if positive.

