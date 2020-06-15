Get an exclusive sneak peek inside the Quad Cities newest mental health facility

Eagle View Behavioral Health opens to patients starting Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A new mental health hospital is opening in Bettendorf on June 17, 2020. We give you an exclusive first look inside and explain what makes this facility unique for our area.

Eagle View Behavioral Health is the newest psychiatric facility in our area. And one of the biggest differences between this place and other services around is that people don't need an appointment or referral. Any time, any day, if a person needs help they can walk in and be seen for a free assessment to find out the next steps of care.

It took multiple attempts to get the Iowa State Board of Health to approve the plan largely because of push back from local hospitals. But on the third try, Eagle View Behavioral Health proved there was a need in the Quad Cities for more mental health resources. The facility was approved on the state level, and now the building is ready to serve patients.



"The need is here, yes," says Vice President of Business Development, Mike Garone. "When it comes to the existing providers, they've done an excellent job, but Eagle View provides an alternative. It also provides an increase to access services."

Starting Wednesday June 17, 2020, doctors will be accepting their first patients at the new 72-bed mental health facility.



"Our priority is to make these services available around the clock, so that in their moment of courage, they can come," explains Garone.

People will first be assessed to determine what type of treatment is needed.

"We try to get people processed as quickly as possible. The whole process from start to finish is typically about an hour depending on the severity of the case," says Garone.

Eagle View offers in-patient and out-patient services, whether that's staying at the hospital or visiting every once in awhile.

If a person needs in-patient care, they'll go to a specific unit split up by age and issue; child, teen, adult, geriatric, and a unit specifically for adults with substance abuse problems.

Care comes in many forms and many spaces. There are individual counseling rooms, group therapy sessions, an outdoor courtyard, a recreation center and a classroom.

"By replicating the classroom environment, it allows them to generalize the skills in treatment in a setting that will be helpful when they return home," says Garone.

When the facility is at full capacity, 72 in-patients, there will be around 150-200 staff members consisting of therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, licensed therapists, nurse practitioners, nurses, and mental health technicians.

Doctors and staff will be working around the clock so they're ready when people in our community need help.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, there will be a ribbon cutting and open house where anyone can come take a tour and get their questions answered. The facility is located at 770 Tanglefoot Ln, Bettendorf, IA 52722.