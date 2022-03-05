What Roe v. Wade's possible overturn could mean for women in Iowa, Illinois

The decision could be a major setback for women's abortion rights across the nation and a step forward in states like Iowa with harsher restrictions on abortion.

MOLINE, Ill — A Supreme Court draft opinion leaked Monday night in Politico suggested that earlier this year, a majority of Court justices had thrown support behind overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

In a series of tweets Monday night, Planned Parenthood made it clear that abortion was still legal in the U.S., but the country has reached "a crisis moment" for abortion access.

Planned Parenthood health centers are open and we will continue to provide care, and will keep fighting to ensure you have the health care access you deserve. If you need an abortion, visit https://t.co/hm0aE5KKaf. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 3, 2022

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, abortions in Iowa are not allowed after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and parental consent is required for anyone under the age of 18.

In May 2018, Gov. Kim Reynolds passed a bill prohibiting most abortions in Iowa once a fetal heartbeat was detected, which many medical professionals say is about six weeks into pregnancy. That law was struck down for violating the state constitution in January 2019.

In Illinois, abortions are legal up to 22 weeks after gestation, and the state currently has no plans to change that.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has remained vocal in support of a women's right to choose over the years as Roe v. Wade has been challenged. In 2019, he signed a law that established women’s access to the procedure as a “fundamental right” and required insurance coverage for abortion.

Illinois' Parental Notice of Abortion Act which requires those under 18 to give at least 48 hours of notice to a family member prior to getting an abortion will be repealed effective June 1, 2022.

In a tweet Monday, Pritzker voiced his opposition to the draft decision and said, in part, "In Illinois, we trust women. We cannot let their most profound and personal rights be violated."

Pritzker announced he and other Illinois lawmakers would hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to speak on the possible overturn of federal abortion protections.