Recreational marijuana use in Iowa might not be too far away

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa legislators on Wednesday, Jan. 5 will release the text of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana usage.

Sens. Joe Bolkcom, Sarah Trone Garriot and Janet Petersen will host the Wednesday afternoon news conference unveiling the text of the amendment, which would regulate the production, sale and consumption of products made from marijuana in a manner similar to the state's regulation of alcohol.

The proposed amendment faces many obstacles before it can take effect. It must be passed by two general assemblies before it will reach the public for a majority vote.

Currently, cannabis is legal for medical usage in Iowa with a card issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health after paying a fee and getting a certification from a health care provider.

If the amendment passes, Iowa would join 18 states, two U.S. territories and the District of Columbia to have legalized recreational marijuana use for adults, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.