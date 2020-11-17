Iowa flags ordered at half staff for the passing of Senator Roger Jepsen

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in honor and remembrance of Senator Roger Jepsen.

Jepsen served in the U.S. Senate for Iowa from 1979 to 1985. He served as Iowa’s Lt. Governor prior to that.

The former U.S. Senator will be remembered in a private service in Davenport on November 19th.

“As a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, a Scott County Supervisor, a state senator, Lt. Governor and U.S. Senator, Roger Jepsen’s entire life has been about selfless service to our state and country,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Throughout his political career, he championed lower taxes, a strong national defense, and was an influential voice for our farmers. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones, and I join all Iowans in commemorating the legacy he leaves behind.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.