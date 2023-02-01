Illinois Supreme Court rules bail portion of SAFE-T act is constitutional, says provision will take effect in 60 days

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the act's provision on cash bail did not violate the state's constitution.

Example video title will go here for this video

ILLINOIS, USA — The Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling that put a controversial portion of the SAFE-T Act on hold late last year.

Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the act's provision on cash bail did not violate the state's constitution. The ruling said the bail provision would take effect starting Sept. 18, 60 days after the court's ruling.

A judge in Kankakee County previously ruled that the cash bail provision was unconstitutional, but the Illinois attorney general appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court. Justices announced the law will be put on hold until the court can hear that appeal.

The SAFE-T Act, boiling up from the May 2020 police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, has raised hackles since inception. In addition to dropping bail, the plan outlines numerous plans for additional police training, use-of-force by law enforcement, the filing of anonymous complaints against officers, use of body cameras and more. Some police organizations have reported high numbers of retirements from their ranks and difficulty in recruiting newcomers who are afraid of becoming hamstrung on the job.