SAFE-T Act ruled unconstitutional, now headed to Illinois Supreme Court

The Pre-Trial Fairness Act provisions will not go into effect in the 65 Illinois counties that were parties in the lawsuit.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — A chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court ruled in favor Wednesday of a lawsuit and held the part of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, specifically the bail reform and pretrial release provisions.

According to a news release from the Office of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney, these provisions will not go into effect in the 65 counties throughout Illinois that were parties in the lawsuit. The other provisions of the SAFE-T (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today) Act, such as body cameras, training and more were upheld.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he will appeal the decision to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Judge Thomas W. Cunnington held the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional on the basis that it violates the separation of powers clause, the Victim Rights Act and unconstitutionally amends Article 1, Section 9 of the Illinois Constitution because the voters were denied their right to vote on such amendments.

In his ruling, Cunnington found that “had the legislature wanted to change the provisions in the Constitution regarding eliminating monetary bail … they should have submitted the question on the ballot to the electorate at a general election” and said the legislature’s action in violation of the separation of powers “stripped away” the court’s ability to ensure the safety of the victim and victim’s family.

Kankakee and Will counties were the first counties to file suit and thereafter, the Illinois Supreme Court consolidated all 65 cases into the Kankakee County case. Together, they make up about two-thirds of the counties in Illinois.

The plaintiffs were represented by a team consisting of the state’s attorney and their assistant state’s attorneys from Kankakee, Will, Vermilion, Kendall, McHenry and Sangamon counties.

The suit was filed against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Raoul, Senate President Donald Harmon and Speaker of the House Christopher Welch, according to the release.

Raoul issued the following statement in response to Cunnington’s opinion:

The court’s opinion does not disturb other portions of the SAFE-T Act that have been in effect for more than a year.

Although the court’s decision is binding in the 64 cases that were consolidated in Kankakee County, it is important to note that it is not binding in any other case, including those involving criminal defendants in any of the state’s 102 counties. To definitively resolve this challenge to the pretrial release portions of the SAFE-T Act, Governor Pritzker, the legislative leaders named in the consolidated cases and I intend to appeal the circuit court’s decision directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, where we will ask the court to reverse the circuit court’s decision.

Most of the SAFE-T Act’s provisions have been in effect for more than a year, and regardless of today’s circuit court decision, all parts of the SAFE-T Act, including the pretrial release portions addressed in the court’s decision, will go into effect Jan 1. For instance, the right of individuals awaiting criminal trials – people who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent – to seek release from jail without having to pay cash bail will go into effect in a few short days, despite the court’s ruling against those provisions. Illinois residents in all counties should be aware that the circuit court’s decision has no effect on their ability to exercise their rights that are protected by the SAFE-T Act and the Illinois Constitution.

Pritzker provided the following statement: