Pritzker signs $46.5B state budget into law. Here is what's included

The 2023 Illinois fiscal plan includes a freeze on fuel and grocery taxes, a per-household property tax rebate and more.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday morning, April 19 signed a nearly $46.5 billion state budget into law that aims to fight near-record inflation by giving $1.8 billion back to taxpayers.

“The budget I’m signing into law today brings real improvements to the lives of working families and sets us up for a stronger fiscal future,” Pritzker said during a news conference Tuesday. “Investments in stronger schools, modernized airports and newly paved highways, hundreds of thousands of well-paying infrastructure jobs and a better-funded pension system … These are the kind of priorities we can invest in when our state is governed responsibly.”

The 3,400-page fiscal plan does the following for Illinois families:

Suspends the tax on groceries for one year.

Freezes the motor fuel tax for six months.

Provides $520 million for a one-time property tax rebate – 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 per household.

Permanently expands the earned income tax credit from 18% to 20% of the federal credit while expanding the number of households covered.

Provides $685 million for direct rebate checks to working families, $50 per individual and $100 per up to three dependents.

Provides families with a “Back to School” sales tax holiday on clothing and school supplies for a week in August and doubles the tax credit for teachers who buy classroom supplies.

“Families are struggling, and I hope this budget provides them a bit of relief,” Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) said.

While the rebate checks had bipartisan support, State Sen. Win Stoller (R-Peoria) said the rebate pales in comparison to salary increases awarded to lawmakers.

"These are election-year gimmicks and election-year gains," Stoller said on News 8 THIS WEEK with Jim Mertens. "We gave them $50 checks while we gave ourselves $2,800."

Listen to the entire interview with Sen. Stoller on THE CITIES PODCAST.

Among its highlights, the budget also:

Dedicates $1 billion to the state's "rainy day" fund for emergencies and creates permanent funding for it.

Supports violence prevention, youth diversion programs and early childhood education.

Invests in 300 additional State Police troopers and grants for body cameras, retention programs and less-lethal device training for local law enforcement.

Increases funding for the Monetary Award Program and expands the maximum award to 50% tuition at public universities.

Invests in preserving and expanding health care in underserved and rural areas.

Increases funding to mental health care and community-based substance use disorder treatment and allocates money to implement the 988 Call Center and Crisis Response for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Provides an additional $90 million to the state's Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program.