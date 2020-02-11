Many people said they were wearing masks to help protect themselves not from COVID-19, but from the bone-chilling winds.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — As President Donald Trump's supporters filed in at Dubuque Regional Airport, one thing was clear: people were excited.

"It's just cool experience," said Bryce Taylor. "I'm 19 years old, haven't gotten to experience something like this yet and I think it's a once in a lifetime type thing."

Taylor is a college student in Illinois, who said he just tries to keep his distance at social events.

Many people said they were wearing masks to help protect themselves not from COVID-19, but from the bone-chilling winds.

Social distancing was difficult to maintain, as thousands packed the airport tarmac.

"I'm on campus at college right now, so I'm exposed to it about the same as I am there here," Taylor said. "So I'm not too worried about it, no."

Tammy Tapley feels the same as Bryce.

"If people can work at Walmart, stocking shelves making sure that we have groceries and doctors and nurses are doing their jobs then we owe it to them to keep our country going," Tapley said.

President Trump touted again Sunday his administration's plan for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Who knows whether we're gonna have a vaccine or not and so we've dealt with these kinds of things throughout history we're gonna have to deal with it," said Dave Knapp, who traveled from Wisconsin to attend the rally on Sunday.

Knapp thinks the president's plan for a COVID-19 vaccine might be a stretch, but it won't change his choice on election day.

"We're adults, it's your choice," Taylor said. "You do what you want."