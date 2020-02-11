'Vote, vote, vote': President Trump makes final election push in Dubuque

Thousands of supporters braved chilling winds for hours to see him on Sunday afternoon, just days before the election.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — President Trump held a rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday, Nov. 1, in his final scheduled appearance in Iowa before the election.

He arrived by Air Force One shortly before 2pm and spoke for over an hour.

In his opening remarks, Trump touted a new poll from the Des Moines Register, published Saturday evening, that showed him leading Biden in Iowa by seven percentage points.

"Thank you very much, Iowa. We appreciate it and we've had a great run together," he said.

Currently, polling shows the president is trailing Biden nationally, but many of his supporters on Sunday said they weren't concerned with the numbers.

"It has been a rollercoaster, but I think the truth is starting to come out," said Dennis Heggen, a Rock Island, Illinois resident. "The polls were wrong back in [20]16. I think it's gonna be bigger than that. I think it's gonna be a bigger win all the way around. I don't think people really know how big this sweep's gonna be."

His topics ranged widely from tariffs on China to tax breaks for Iowa farmers, his most recent of three Supreme Court appointees to immigration, ethanol prices to mail-in voting and more.

"I think his trade deals afforded us a good economy, our 401ks and our retirement," said Laura Lamantia, a Kalona, Iowa resident. Before the rally began, she said she was especially looking forward to hearing the president speak about the enforcement of law and order, especially after the election - no matter the outcome.

"They say, 'Will there be a friendly transition?' First of all," said Trump, "There's not gonna be a transition, we're winning. But then you say, 'Well, let me ask you four years ago, was there a friendly transition?'" He then referenced his allegations that his campaign was spied on both before and after his 2016 win.

Most of his time spent discussing the coronavirus pandemic was dedicated to hyping upcoming vaccines and placing blame for the outbreak on China.

"We did that great trade deal, but the ink wasn't even dry and all of a sudden we got hit by this damn plague," said President Trump.

You can check out our additional team coverage on the cautions towards the pandemic and opinions from supporters, here.

The president spent a significant portion of the rally warning of the economic 'crash' that he says would occur under a Biden presidency.

He also told the supporters that Iowa could be won for him again, as it was in 2016, if they get out and vote. And he emphasized voting in person on Election Day, although local election officials have repeatedly said mail-in ballots and early voting has been proved to be secure.

"Vote, vote vote. Join the red wave. We have a giant red wave that's formed," chanted the president.

Special appearances were made from Ivanka Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Iowa senators Chuck and Joni Ernst, congressional candidates Esther Joy King and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and more.

Honored to be in Dubuque, Iowa with my father today... I’ll be back in the Hawkeye state again tomorrow campaigning with Senator Joni Ernst! pic.twitter.com/ui4fAbGURB — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 1, 2020

Supporters from Iowa and several surrounding states - including Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois - braved chilling winds on the airports tarmac.

"It didn't matter how cold it was, we wanted to come out and make it happen," said Lamantia.

Many showed up hours before the president flew in. Some, like Tammy and Reagan Tapley, arrived at 10pm the night before.

"I came four and a half hours and she came five and a half," said Tammy.

"We came out so early because we were excited to see President Trump and we wanted to make sure we got into the rally today," Reagan agreed.

Many of those gathered told News 8 that they already knew many of the talking points the president would be discussing at the rally. Several had already early voted. But the allure of seeing him in action, was a major draw.

"I've watched all of his rallies, so I feel like I already know what he's gonna be saying - you just expect it," said Lisa Hoban, a Coralville, Iowa resident. "He cracks so many jokes, so off the cuff that you just don't know what he's gonna come up with. I love that he just goes off script. I mean the poor guy that has to operate the teleprompter, he's got the hardest job in the room!"