Cheri Bustos declares victory in Illinois 17th Congressional District

Incumbent candidate Cheri Bustos declared victory in the 17th Congressional District of Illinois.
Congresswoman Bustos was vying to keep her seat representing Illinois' 17th Congressional District on Tuesday, November 3. The Democratic congresswoman was challenged by Republican Esther Joy King.
With 99% percent of precincts reporting, Bustos held a lead at 51.9% while King was at 48.1%, the difference of about 11,000 votes.
“I am grateful for everyone who has volunteered and supported me throughout this campaign," said Bustos in an email statement. "But no matter what side of the aisle you sit on -- Democrat or Republican -- it is my commitment to you that I will work across the aisle to continue to deliver for Illinoisans."
Bustos has held the position since 2013.