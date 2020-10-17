FULL INTERVIEWS: Jim Mertens talks with Esther Joy King and Cheri Bustos

Hear from the two women vying to represent Illinois' 17th District.

Vying for the seat in western Illinois' 17th District, Republican Esther Joy King will face incumbent Cheri Bustos on November 3rd.

King is a judge advocate general member serving with the Army Reserves on Arsenal Island.

Bustos has held the seat since 2013.

The 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3 has been preceded by a worldwide health crisis and a national social justice movement. Along with electing a president, voters in the Quad Cities area will be electing representatives at the federal level; in Iowa, a representative in the U.S. Senate and in Illinois a representative in the U.S. House. At the state level, incumbent representatives in the 71st District and 72nd District are re-matching previous challengers.

At the county level, some voters will be faced with questions regarding the Constitution. In Rock Island County, a Second Amendment Advisory question is on the ballot. In Scott County, voters will decide if they are in favor of a convention to revise the Constitution.