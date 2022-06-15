Richard Irvin met with voters in Geneseo, and Darren Bailey met with voters in Aledo on Wednesday evening.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two Illinois Republican gubernatorial hopefuls visited the Quad Cities area on Wednesday, making another pitch to voters ahead of the June 28 primary election.

Richard Irvin, the current mayor of Aurora, Illinois, met with voters in Geneseo. He says he plans to address high taxes and crime rates throughout the state.

Challenger Darren Bailey met with voters in Aledo Wednesday night. He says he will focus on safety in schools and creating opportunities for families and businesses across the state.

Both candidates believe, however, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is trying to influence the Republican primary election with recent advertising.

"For a Republican to win as governor of the state of Illinois, that Republican's going to need Republican support, independent support, and democratic crossover support. J.B. Pritzker knows I'll be able to get all those," Irvin said.

"I think it's obvious Governor Pritzker thinks I'm the easiest candidate to beat and my message to Governor Pritzker is be careful what you wish for because it's coming right toward ya," Bailey said. "So, the people of Illinois are absolutely fed up with the state of our state. They're ready for something different."

The Illinois primary election is 13 days away.