Illinois gubernatorial candidate says Pritzker, other top Democrats are enabling crime

The state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate spoke on Wednesday about what he calls a "pro-criminal agenda" among top Illinois Democrats.

CHICAGO — Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is calling out Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx over crime in minority communities in Chicago.

The current state senator spoke Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Washington Park Chicago in response to the shootings in that location as well as Garfield Park which saw 19 people shot and at least three killed.

“How many Black families have to mourn before you (J.B. Pritzker) realize that Black lives really do matter?” Bailey said.

Bailey stated that Pritzker only cares about crime in affluent white neighborhoods, and does not care about minority communities.

He also called on Foxx to get violent criminals off the street and lock them up, a strategy that he said has not worked in the past.

On Monday, Pritzker called out Bailey for how he voted on police funding.

“He literally voted against a budget that would fund state police in Illinois, the increase in state police that we need,” Pritzker said. “He voted against providing new crime labs so we could solve crimes faster. Those crime labs are the ones that have eliminated the rape kit backlog in our state. Darren Bailey voted against all those things that would reduce crime and prevent crime.”

In response on Wednesday, Bailey said that Pritzker does not allow police to do their job.