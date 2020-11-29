Police respond to shots fired inside NorthPark Mall

Several 9-1-1- calls to police describe shots fired inside NorthPark mall late Sunday morning.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police responded to NorthPark Mall Sunday morning just before 11:45 am after multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting shots fired inside the mall.

Police say two different groups of individuals had a verbal altercation in the northwest common hallway, which eventually escalated with one suspect displaying a handgun and firing two shots towards the other group. Both groups fled the area shortly afterward.

Upon arrival, officers found fired casings in the area of the altercation. No injuries or deaths were reported at the scene. No suspects are currently in custody at this time.

The mall remains open to normal business. Officers continue to follow up on the incident and will remain near NorthPark Mall during business hours Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125.