Rock Island Police are looking for information after someone shot a man in the hand

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are looking for whoever shot a man in the hand Saturday, Nov. 28.
They say it happened at 3:30 a.m. near the area of 14th 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue. They say they got a call for shots fired, then learned someone had driven a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.
The victim says he was walking in the area when someone he didn't know drove by and fired.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Island Police at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.