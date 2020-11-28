Rock Island Police are looking for information after someone shot a man in the hand

It happened near 14th 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue Saturday morning.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are looking for whoever shot a man in the hand Saturday, Nov. 28.

They say it happened at 3:30 a.m. near the area of 14th 1/2 Street and 10th Avenue. They say they got a call for shots fired, then learned someone had driven a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim says he was walking in the area when someone he didn't know drove by and fired.

No arrests have been made.