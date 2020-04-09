Open burning is temporarily banned in Scott and Muscatine Counties because of dry conditions.

Scott County's burn ban started on Thursday, September 3 and Muscatine County's began Friday, September 4. In both counties, it was found that open burning could be a danger to life or property.

Several other counties in Iowa have issued burn bans. Find the full list, here.

Iowa code shows that a burn ban shall not prevent a supervised, controlled burn that has been issued a permit. It also shows that it won't stop you from using your outdoor fireplaces, grills, or trash incinerators (so long as they are made of metal, concrete, masonry, or heavy one-inch wire mesh with openings that are smaller than one square inch).

During the burn ban:

In Muscatine County barbecues are not an issue, but you'll need to check your city's rules before you light up a recreational fire, explained the county's Emergency Manager Brian Wright.

Different cities may have their own rules in place. For example, the City of Muscatine requires an outdoor fireplace permit. Find details here.

"Due to the extra dry conditions that we're having, a lot of rural fire chiefs are concerned about a fire starting a field fire," said Muscatine County Emergency Manager Brian Wright.

In Scott County you can still have recreational fires as long as they are contained, said Emergency Management Planning Specialist Jim Hawkes.

Hawkes explained that this includes store-bought fire pits or one that you've built. You can still use outdoor grills and outdoor fireplaces as well.

On top of being contained, the fire needs to be supervised, said Hawkes.

The size of the fire, however, will depend on what's allowed in your city. In Davenport, the fire area must be less than 8 feet in diameter and 4 feet in height. Check with your city to see what the limits are.

