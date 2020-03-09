High fire danger today and tomorrow

Drought conditions continue to worsen across Iowa and Northern Illinois as a dry cold front passes through the area today. Northwesterly winds will gust up to 35 mph, which will cause the atmospheric moisture to drop quickly. Afternoon relative humidity levels will only be around 30%. This, coupled with dry brush and grass, will cause us to have a pretty high fire danger.
All residents of Eastern Iowa and Northern Illinois should curtail outdoor burning, dispose of cigarettes properly, and be careful around workplace heat.
While it won't be as windy on Friday, the fire danger will remain elevated.
-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen