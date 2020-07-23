Vibrant Credit Union to move headquarters into former Sam's Club in Moline

Vibrant is moving their headquarters into the old Sam's Club building off John Deere Road. The building has sat vacant since Sam's closed in January 2018.

MOLINE, Ill. — Vibrant Credit Union is moving their headquarters into the old Sam's Club building off John Deere Road in Moline.

“With the rapid growth we have experienced, we have significantly outgrown our current location”, said Matt McCombs, President/CEO of Vibrant in a statement. “We are excited at the opportunity to reinvest back into our community by repurposing an abandoned building into our new corporate headquarters.”