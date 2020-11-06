COMING SOON: New Expo Center, Apartments, and 3 Small Businesses Now Open

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? Find out in this Good Morning Quad Cities Segment.

It's been a while since we've done this, but we thought it was time to update the public on what's "coming soon."

3rd Street and Bend Boulevard, East Moline

Mayor Reggie Freeman says the expo center we told you about back in March, should be open by the middle of July or August. The center's going up near the Hyatt Place East Moline/ Quad Cities and Hyatt House East Moline/ Quad Cities, otherwise known as The Bend, on the city's riverfront.

3rd Street and Bend Boulevard, East Moline

New apartments are also coming to that area. Freeman says the first planned building will contain 72 market rate apartments that are set to open in the next two to three months. He says COVID-19 didn't put either project to a halt, but it may have slowed down construction on both developments.

NOW OPEN!

These three locally owned businesses just opened this week, so go check them out:

Twin Span Brewing, 6776 Championship Drive, Bettendorf

Twin Span Brewing is now open for indoor and outdoor seating and features food made with fresh ingredients as well as a wide range of - you guessed it - beer includes ales and lagers.

Carnevale Gelato, 5345 Belle Court, Davenport

We love our ice cream in the Quad Cites and now you can enjoy freshly made gelato, cremosso, and sorbetto at Carnevale Gelato. You'll feel like you're in Italy... but you're not. You're in Iowa.

T&T Asian Foods Market, 520 16th Street, Rock Island

A new ethnic grocery store is now open after holding its soft opening on Wednesday, June 9th, 2020.