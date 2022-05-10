Union workers will vote Thursday on whether to strike against Arconic

Amid contract negotiations with Arconic, United Steelworkers Local 105 will vote Thursday whether or not to strike against the manufacturing company.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Members of the United Steelworkers International Union's Local 105 branch will decide Thursday, May 12 whether or not to strike against Arconic manufacturing company.

USW workers will cast their votes Thursday at the Isle of Capri Conference Center in Bettendorf, according to a post on the USW Local 105 Facebook page.

An Arconic spokesperson made the following statement Tuesday regarding the authorization vote:

"Arconic is aware that the USW plans to hold a strike authorization vote, which is a normal step in the bargaining process. We believe we can reach an agreement that is in the best interest of our employees and look forward to continuing negotiations at the bargaining table."

A Contract Countdown Rally, organized by USW, is scheduled to take place 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, May 13. During the event, members will walk from the union hall at 880 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf to the main entrance of the Arconic location at 4879 State St. in Riverdale.