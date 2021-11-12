'Last, best, and final offer' | UAW and John Deere reach 3rd tentative agreement

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note--News 8 will have continued coverage of this story tonight on the 10 p.m. newscast
On the 30th full day of the strike, the UAW and John Deere have reached a third tentative agreement.
UAW released a statement on Friday, November 12, saying this new agreement includes "modest modifications" to the second offer which was previously turned down in a 55%-to-45% vote on November 2.
"John Deere and Company has made a last, best and final offer to the UAW negotiating team that includes modest modifications to the last tentative agreement presented for ratification," read the statement. "As a result, the UAW will present the Company's offer for ratification and, as has been the case throughout the bargaining process, will support the outcome as determined by our members."
As the strike continues voting information will be provided by the local union.