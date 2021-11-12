x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Last, best, and final offer' | UAW and John Deere reach 3rd tentative agreement

UAW says the new tentative agreement includes "modest modifications" to the last offer turned down in a 55%-to-45% vote.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note--News 8 will have continued coverage of this story tonight on the 10 p.m. newscast

On the 30th full day of the strike, the UAW and John Deere have reached a third tentative agreement.

UAW released a statement on Friday, November 12, saying this new agreement includes "modest modifications" to the second offer which was previously turned down in a 55%-to-45% vote on November 2.

RELATED: The strike continues: UAW turns down renegotiated contract agreement with Deere & Co.

"John Deere and Company has made a last, best and final offer to the UAW negotiating team that includes modest modifications to the last tentative agreement presented for ratification," read the statement. "As a result, the UAW will present the Company's offer for ratification and, as has been the case throughout the bargaining process, will support the outcome as determined by our members."

RELATED: 'I voted yes' | Why 1 John Deere union member says he feels held hostage by his union

As the strike continues voting information will be provided by the local union.

Related Articles

In Other News

WATCH: The local pizza restaurant making sure picketers are fed