THIS WEEK: Abandoned courthouse to get federal inspection

A GSA representative expected to tour old Rock island County Courthouse in the coming days

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Representatives of the federal government will get a chance to tour the abandoned Rock Island County Courthouse, becoming some of the few people to step foot in the building since it was shut down and readied for demolition in 2019.

"We're working to set up a tour of the building for the General Services Administration and provide them with an relevant information they're needing so we can determine whether or not this is a realistic possibility," said County Board Chairman Richard Brunk during "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

The General Services Administration, or GSA, handles federal government properties including lease agreements for office space.

Quad City developer Joe Lemon has proposed buying the former Courthouse from the County, investing in rehabilitating it, then leasing space back to the federal government for use as a federal courthouse for western Illinois.

The GSA wants to see inside the old Courthouse before March 22, 2021 when it has a deadline to submit any proposals for new courtrooms.

"I may have some doubt but again, the GSA going in, it will be their determination whether or not the building could be in the running and ultimately it will be their determination when it comes to the final site to be selected," said Brunt.

The Courthouse would have been torn down in early 2020 had it not been for a lawsuit filed by preservationists and upheld by the state Appeals Court.

Supporters of demolition says the building can't be repaired with available money, sits on property that could be used for future County office expansion, and poses a security risk due to its proximity to the new County Courthouse and jail.

But a federal courthouse at that location could remove that last concern.

"For at least 20 years (the term of the lease agreement) that concern itself would be addressed," said Brunk.

But he also dismissed supporters of the enovation who say the privately owned building would bring tax revenues back to the County.

"I'm not sure how many properties in the County generate the kind of dollars that have been kinda thrown out there as far as prospective property tax revenues," he said.

"I can tell you from the County's standpoint, the dollars aren't that significant."