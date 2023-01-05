St. Ambrose to host Pope Francis 10 year papacy celebration

In March, St. Ambrose University will host a "first-of-its-kind" conference to celebrate Pope Francis' 10-year papacy, according to a news release.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In March, St. Ambrose University will host a "first-of-its-kind" conference to celebrate Pope Francis' 10-year papacy, according to a news release.

The 3-day event, entitled "Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities," will take place from March 16-18. The event will feature numerous keynote speakers, breakout sessions and a closing mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, His Excellency Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Gunela.

“It truly is an honor to bring this global celebration to our campus here in Davenport, Iowa,” said Paul Koch, PhD, Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at SAU.

“As an institution founded on the ideals of Catholicism, our vision for the evolution of higher education aligns well with Pope Francis’ commitment to balancing tradition and modernity. This will be a great opportunity for all of us, those who identify as Catholic and those who may not, to reflect on where we started and where we can go together in the future.”

The event will focus on Pope Francis' theology, ministry, and the future of the Catholic church as Francis continues making important decisions. Presentation topics include the environment, world religions, economics and justice, evangelization and inclusion.

The impressive keynote speaker lineup includes:

● Joseph Cardinal Tobin: Archbishop of Newark: Besides his responsibilities in the Archdiocese of Newark, Cardinal Tobin has been appointed by Pope Francis to several councils and congregations, including the Synod of Bishops and the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.

● Dr. Austen Ivereigh: Commentator and biographer of Pope Francis, Ivereigh published a book with Pope Francis in 2020 to highlight his vision for the post-COVID world. The book is titled "Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future. In Conversation with Austen Ivereigh."

● Dr. Phyllis Zagano: Catholic scholar, author, and lecturer on contemporary spirituality and women’s issues in the church. Zagano belonged to the 2016-2018 Papal Commission for the Study of the Diaconate of Women.

● Dr. Anthony Annett: Professor at Fordham and author of "Cathonomics: How Catholic Tradition Can Create a More Just Economy," Annett leads the Earth Institute’s initiative to strengthen the engagement of the world’s religious communities in climate change.

● Ms. Kerry Robinson: Prize-winning author and the founding executive director and partner of the Leadership Roundtable, Robinson is a frequent writer and speaker on the subjects of philanthropy, development and faith.

● Dr. Massimo Faggioli: Professor at Villanova and author whose books and articles have been published in more than ten languages, Faggioli is a frequent contributor to Commonweal and has written and presented on the topic of synodality.

SAU will accept submissions through January 15 for additional breakout speakers and scholarly engagement with Pope Francis' theology..

Early bird registration is open through January 31 for scholars, students and community members interested in the event. Cost to attend for all three days is $75 for those who sign up before the end of January. For more information, please visit sau.edu/francis10 or contact papalconference@sau.edu.