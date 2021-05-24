Spring Valley Village expanding after grant approval

The housing plans on adding 18 new multi-family apartments alongside assistance for residents.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Housing Corporation is ready to expand their Spring Valley Village location after receiving a state grant.

14 other groups applied from the grant, but The Moline Housing Development Corporation was one of six who were approved.

The project received an allocation of Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) funds $4,583,889 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA).

The Housing Authority is set to build 18 multi-family apartments and a duplex in the expansion. But, the grant allows for more than just bricks and concrete buildings.

Residents will also get direct help to make sure they succeed.

"The current program we offer in conventional housing is the public authority. There's no support. People are independent, they come in and do their own thing. But this, there'll be a support element which is why it's called supportive housing. So we would have like a caseworker, that would support the people," Moline Housing Corporation CEO, John Afoun said.

IHDA’s PSH program is meant to help serve those who assist with special needs as well as otherwise vulnerable populations.