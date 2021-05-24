How Illinois residents can get help on paying rent

Illinois Rental Assistance Program will distribute $1.5 billion in aid to help relieve renters.

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the expansion of the Illinois Rental Assistance Program by $1.5 billion Monday, May 17.

This amount is four times what was available to distribute to residents in 2020 for rental assistance.

“The Illinois Rental Payment Program will ensure more than 120,000 household renters see relief, with more renters potentially being touched in the future, too," said Governor Pritzker. "Any eligible resident who rents their home, is behind on payments, and experienced financial hardship in the pandemic is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 of rental assistance paid directly to their housing provider or landlord."

Another program will be created to assist homeowners as well. $400 million will be set aside to help with mortgage payments.

Applicants have to meet the requirements to be considered. Some application requirements include financial and household hardships directly linked to COVID-19, household income below the Area Median Income and having an unpaid rent balance.

Governor Pritzker signed House Bill 2877 to ensure fairness in the process of the grant distribution and sealing all eviction until August 2022.

“Families suffering from financial hardship should not have to worry about losing their homes. I’m proud to have taken action, with my colleagues in the General Assembly, preventing evictions and providing funding for the rent assistance working families need. Legislation like House Bill 2877 will give people experiencing housing distress the means to keep a roof over their heads as they seek better opportunities as the economy recovers from the pandemic,” said Majority Caucus Whip Omar Aquino (D-Chicago).