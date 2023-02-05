House burns to the ground in Sherrard on Tuesday

A Sherrard firefighter at the scene told News 8 that everyone was able to make it out of the house except for two pets.

SHERRARD, Ill. — A fire in Sherrard burnt a house to the ground and killed two pets inside of it Tuesday morning, according to a firefighter at the scene.

News 8 learned the fire started at about 9:20 a.m. at a single-family residence at 1677 320th Street.

A captain with the department later said that when the crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in fire. One person was at home at the time and was able to escape without injury.

No other injuries were reported. The home is considered a total loss.

Sherrard Fire immediately dispatched for mutual aid from Coal Valley and Orion Fire departments, followed by Matherville, Viola, Coyne Center and Reynolds.

As of this publishing, there is no word as to what caused the blaze.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available.