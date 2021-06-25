Fire at elementary school in Davenport prompts investigation

A fire broke out at the back of Mckinley Elementary School around 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire broke out at Mckinley Elementary School.

On Thursday, June 24 around 10 p.m. the Davenport Fire Department was notified about an alarm going off at the school - just a few blocks northeast of the Village of East Davenport.

When crews arrived they didn't see any signs of a fire from the front of the building, but they did hear the alarms going off.

Upon investigation, crews noticed smoke in the back of the school coming from a doorway. It was quickly put out and no one was hurt. Damage was limited to that spot.

The Davenport Fire Department said the incident is suspicious and remains under investigation.