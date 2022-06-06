in Quad Cities visit, Secretary of the Army assures Rock Island Arsenal won't close

Secretary Christine Wormouth said that Quad Citizens do not need to worry about a base closure at the Rock Island Arsenal, amidst Operation BRAC.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth paid a visit to the Rock Island Arsenal, Monday afternoon. Secretary Wormuth was accompanied by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

"I didn't realize what just an incredible history there is here at the arsenal. I mean, the fact that it goes back 160 years and that we had, you know, Confederate prisoners here on the island you know, that's just remarkable," Secretary Wormuth said in regards to the Rock Island Arsenal.

Secretary Wormuth assured Quad Citizens should not be worried about any base closures at the Arsenal.

"Quad City residents should not be worried about a BRAC."

The base realignment and closure operation, BRAC, coordinates closures of military installations, but Secretary Wormuth says the Arsenal plays too big of a role in helping NATO assist Ukraine.

"It's really, I think, underscored how important it is to have a healthy defense industrial base, and Rock Island Arsenal is core to that. So there's really nothing to worry about," Secretary Wormuth said.

Continuing, she said that the Rock Island Arsenal is a major component of the Army's growth.