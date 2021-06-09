Hundreds come out to watch 37th annual Rock Island Labor Day parade

It's a longstanding tradition for some and a new tradition for others, but everyone can agree collecting the candy is the best part.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and the 37th annual Rock Island Labor Day parade, as hundreds lined the streets of Rock Island to celebrate, enjoy the sunny weather and spend time with friends and family.

"We thought maybe numbers would be down a little bit, but I think people were anxious to get out and with the day like today, yeah, it didn't keep anybody back," said Mary Chappell, chair of the Rock Island Labor Day parade advisory board.

She said around 120 groups walked in the parade Monday, including marching bands, dance teams, local businesses and politicians.

"A lot of variety. A lot of school kids. It's just fun," Chappell said. "It represents the community so well."

Charea Houston has been coming to the parade for about ten years, and her six-year-old daughter Malea has come all her life.

"It is our annual Labor Day thing to do with our family," Houston said.

"I have two grandsons at Edison that are on the football team, and a granddaughter that's at Edison that's a cheerleader, so I came to watch them," Bobbie Paxton said.

Paxton was also with her one-year-old granddaughter.

"She's loving it," she said. "She's got a mask and some beads and a popsicle for later that'll probably be melted."

Eleven-year-old friends Sophia Crouse, Cambell Casteel and Emilee Black said their favorite part was the candy that parade walkers were throwing out.

"[I'll] probably save it until Christmas," Crouse said. "Have a whole stash."

Malea also gathered a lot of the candy.

"We have a lot of candy, half the bag so far, so she's gonna have to share some with me," her mom said. "Lots of tootsie rolls."

Last year's parade was cancelled, so Chappell was glad to see everyone enjoying themselves this year while following their recommended guidelines.

"It feels great, but I know everybody's cautious," Chappell said. "I've seen a lot of masks and people kind of socially distancing outside, which is great."