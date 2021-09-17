Bus driver takes issue with Rock Island soccer players' Mexican flag, teammates come to their defense

Players on the Rock Island boys soccer team carrying a Mexican flag were not allowed to board a bus.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Members of the Rock Island High School Boys Soccer team were reportedly refused a bus ride due to players carrying a Mexican flag in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

Rock-Island Milan Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence released a statement on Friday, saying a charter bus driver would not let players board for their road game against Dunlap on Thursday, September 16.

The team got off the bus and refused to get back on after the incident.

Things were not resolved in time for the Rocks' game forcing a rescheduled matchup on a date to be determined.

"Our students should not have to experience this sort of bias and racism," Lawrence said in the statement. "What took place was extremely disappointing and unacceptable, however, our RIHS soccer team and the head coach conducted themselves with respect and dignity."

Lawrence added the district hopes more development and conversations can come from this incident.