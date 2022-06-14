Inmate found dead in prison cell at Rock Island County Jail

Eric Petersen, 46, was found unresponsive by officers Monday. He began serving a five-day sentence June 10 for an alcohol-related DUI, according to court records.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An investigation is underway after an inmate at Rock Island County Jail was found dead in his cell Monday evening, according to a press release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Petersen, 46, was found unresponsive around 7 p.m. by correctional officers. Medical emergency procedures were performed by correctional staff and members of the Rock Island Fire Department, but Petersen was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Petersen was in the midst of serving a five-day sentence after pleading guilty to an alcohol-related DUI, according to online court records. His sentence began on June 10.

A cause of death has not been released and an investigation is ongoing by the Rock Island County Criminal Investigation and the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.

Petersen was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor, on July 31, 2021. He pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022.