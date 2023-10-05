Rock Island County Health Department offering updated COVID-19 vaccines

Due to limited supply of the vaccine, anyone wanting to get one will need to make an appointment.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Residents of the Quad Cities looking for a chance to get their updated COVID-19 vaccines will have an opportunity to do so, but you might need to act fast.

The Rock Island County Health Department will offer 35 appointments on Friday, Oct. 6 and an additional 35 will be available on Friday, Oct. 13 for Pfizer's updated COVID-19 vaccine. Because of the limited supply, walk-in clinics have been canceled. Anyone who wants to receive the vaccine will need to make an appointment.

"We understand that there is a great demand for the new COVID-19 vaccines," Janet Hill, interim administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. "We ask for your patience and understanding until our vaccine supply increases. We do not have control over how much vaccine is sent to us and when and what brand of vaccine arrives. We expect this to be a relatively short-term problem as manufacturers ramp up their production."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued the following guidelines on whether someone is up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines:

Those five years old or above are up to date after receiving one updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Children between six months and four years old are up to date after receiving all recommended doses, including at least one updated COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Those who got the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are up to date after receiving one dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

You can call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment. Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department said they expect slots will fill up quickly, and phone lines will likely be busy.