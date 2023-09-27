American Job Center hosting resource fair for those affected by John Deere and Sivyer layoffs

The resource fair continues tomorrow, Sept. 28, at the UAW Hall in East Moline.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The American Job Center is helping workers who recently lost their jobs, including those impacted by the recent layoffs at John Deere and Sivyer Steel.

"We wanted to have this fair because this gives workers an opportunity to look at job postings and they can find out about their benefits from the Department of Labor, the Department of Commerce, unemployment in both Iowa and Illinois," Lori Warren, program director for the American Job Center, said. "People don't want to wait a month on their unemployment wondering what they should do, so this is crucial for some of them."

Over 200 John Deere workers were informed they would be laid off in October. Meanwhile, some Sivyer Steel workers were informed they would not be returning due to the recent building fire.

"It's been nerve-wracking for some of these people," UAW Local 865 President Dain Luallen said. "When you come home and know that you don't have to job tomorrow, to put food on the table, you know it's time to find a solution to it."

At the resource fair, various employers and other agencies were in attendance. Luallen added these resources will always be here for those who choose to seek them during a time of need.

