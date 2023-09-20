John Deere announces indefinite layoff for over 200 workers

The layoffs go into effect on Oct. 16.

EAST MOLINE, Ill — John Deere announced it will be placing over 200 production employees on an indefinite layoff effective Oct. 16, according to an email from Deere and Company.

The layoff will impact workers at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline. Factory leadership gave the news to employees Wednesday morning at the facility, according to the email.

"Although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility," Jen Hartmann, director of public relations, said in an email to News 8.

Currently, company officials say John Deere Harvester Works has around 2,300 employees with a little under 2,000 working in production and maintenance.