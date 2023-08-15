Two different story times in Bettendorf, two different perspectives on books for kids

Two different story times took place in and outside of Bettendorf's public library. News 8's Jonathan Fong spoke with parents about their viewpoints.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two different story times took place in Bettendorf — reflecting the continued debate across the U.S. on what kind of books are appropriate for kids.

Inside Bettendorf Public Library, parents hosted a gathering to feature stories published by Brave Books. On its website, the company describes its stories as "faith-based children's books with traditional values."

Around 100 parents and kids packed the meeting room, recited the national anthem and said a prayer before a local pastor read several of the books.

Dana Taylor brought her three kids to the event.

"I was really excited when I found out they were doing the Brave Book series because I know they have good values and principles in them," she said.

Taylor said it's important for libraries to have a variety of events like the reading.

"I'm glad that we have this opportunity, that we're free to share maybe a different perspective with other people," she said.

Across the street at the Faye's Field public park, around 50 people gathered to read so-called "banned books," which are books debated by school boards, parents and lawmakers over content touching on gender identity and other issues.

Mindy Smith-Pace, member of the Scott County Banned Books Club, has her own granddaughter to raise.

"I want her to continue to have access to all the wonderful books that there are so she can let her imagination and intelligence grow as she grows," she said.

Smith-Pace hopes more people will say no to book bans so parents can always be the ones to decide.