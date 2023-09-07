Idea of a 'spaceport' being explored at QC International Airport

The QCIA board approved a feasibility analysis to look into the idea of a site specifically for launching and receiving spacecraft.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities International Airport in Moline is exploring the idea of a 'commercial spaceport' to launch and receive spacecraft, according to a release sent Thursday.

A spaceport is described as a site for launching or receiving spacecraft, similar to a seaport for ships or an airport for aircraft. Wikipedia illustrates that "the word spaceport, and even more so cosmodrome, has traditionally been used for sites capable of launching spacecraft into orbit around Earth."

The airport's board, the Metropolitan Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, approved plans in August to conduct a spaceport planning study.

Grant money obtained by the airport will pay for the feasibility analysis. The study means that the airport is "working with a consultant to determine if a spaceport is even logistically possible at the airport before moving forward with anything else," said Ashleigh Davis, the airport's public relations and marketing manager, in an email to News 8.

Davis said there is no timeline set yet on how long the study will take but plans to release more details when they are developed. The release said that Gov. JB Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Transportation have shared their support.

In the same release on Sept. 7, the airport shared an update on their 2023 summer season which they said "celebrates historic wins and an important step forward for the future."

The airport recorded a historic number of air traffic movements, which are takeoffs and landings combined, in May, July, and August. The runways exceeded 5,200 movements in July.

"The significant increase in activity is a clear indicator that the recent emphasis on supporting general aviation and pilot training is paying off. Additionally, competitive fuel prices have increased activity with MLI building a reputation among pilots as a convenient fuel stop with friendly controllers, cheap gas and even stocking the pilot’s lounge with free Whitey’s ice cream for major fly-ins and events," the release read.

QCIA also announced twice-daily service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) with American Airlines at a press conference back in July. Bookings for the flights have already begun, with the first flight departing on Dec. 20, 2023.

Morning flights will depart at 6:50 a.m. CT and arrive at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 10 a.m. ET. Afternoon flights will leave at 4:30 p.m. CT and arrive roughly at 7:40 p.m. ET. These times will give travelers the ability to access Charlotte's connection network.