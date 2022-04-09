Dozens join Quad Cities walk to combat suicides, reduce stigma

A Quad Cities group hosted a 'Walk for Zero Suicide' event on the I-74 bridge to spread awareness of suicide cases around the area.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities Zero Suicide Initiative is leading the charge to reduce the amount of people taking their life.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, dozens gathered for a walk on the Interstate 74 pedestrian bridge to remember and honor loved ones who died from suicide.

"For me, suicide touched my life on an adjusted basis, more than once, " said Marquita Reynolds, Quad Cities Zero Suicide Initiative coordinator.

A survey conducted by Quad Cities Behavioral Health Coalition found more than 50 suicides occur each year in the Quad Cities.

"I had a friend who was a few years older than me that died by suicide when I was a teenager."

Some wore shirts with their loved one's names and pictures.

Volunteer Valirie Rumlar also lost her grandson. She said she walks to better understand mental health.

"I decided I need to find out about mental health, I needed to find out what suicide was all about." Rumlar said. "Learning about suicide, has brought me closer to the fact that there are so many people in this community that struggle, that are afraid to tell people in our community. It's hard to get into services sometimes."

The event was a reminder that there are people to listen.

"I'm here for you," Rumlar said. "I'm here to listen to you. I'm not here to judge you. I'm just here if you want to talk, and that's all that that's all it needs."