LoPiez, Mississippi River Distilling Co. serving up support for Ukraine in drink sales

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Local businesses are making a joint effort to pitch in support for the people of Ukraine.

While some businesses are supporting Ukraine by pouring out Russian vodka down the drain, others are pouring in a portion of its sales.

"We're all trying to figure out ways to be supportive," said Broc Nelson, general manager of LoPiez Pizza. "We wanted to do something a little bit more positive."

LoPiez Pizza and Mississippi River Distilling Company are turning passion into something they feel will be a direct help to Ukraine.

"A lot of people feel very passionately about what's going on in Ukraine right now," Nelson said. "A lot of things I've been seeing on social media and the news have not been direct aid to the folks of Ukraine."

Instead of pouring Russian vodka down the drain, it's serving cocktails to raise money for Ukrainians.

"It doesn't really seem to help anybody to do that," Nelson said.

LoPiez is donating $1 from every River Pilot Vodka sold and Mississippi River Distilling Company is matching that donation. They're pitching in $1 from every vodka drink and $3 from every bottle of River Pilot Vodka purchased.

"What we can do is maybe get somebody who's sitting down with a slice of pizza and a cocktail, to stop and think for a second, 'Is there something that I can do,"' said Ryan Burchett, owner of Mississippi River Distilling Company.

The money goes to International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian group, that is helping in Ukraine.

"I really feel for the folks who are fighting for their homes and their lives," Nelson said.

Money raised will also support World Relief Quad Cities.

"I thought, 'Why not turn something negative into a little something more positive and impactful?'" Nelson explained.