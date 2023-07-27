Illinois Department of Public Health warns of rabid bats found in 14 counties

So far this year, 27 rabid bats have been found throughout Illinois, including in Bureau and Rock Island counties.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is warning the public of the risk of contracting rabies from wild animals in the summer months, especially bats.

This year, 27 rabid bats have been found in 14 Illinois counties. There have been five rabid bats each in Kankakee and Lake counties, four in Cook County, and three in McHenry County. Rabies has also been found in bats in Bureau, Clark, DeKalb, Macon, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, Wayne, and Will counties.

Rabies is a deadly virus that can be transferred from the bite or saliva of an infected animal. Bats can be especially dangerous since their teeth are small enough that a bite may not be felt.

Bats that are active during the day, on the ground or unable to fly are likely rabid. If you have been bitten by any wild animal, seek immediate medical attention. Bites can be infected with bacteria, and if rabies-preventative treatment is needed, it must be administered within a few days of exposure.

For more information on rabies, visit IDPH's website.

How do you prevent the spread of rabies?

Vaccinate cats, dogs and livestock against rabies . Illinois law requires all cats and dogs aged 16 weeks or older to be vaccinated. Call your vet if your pet has been exposed to a high-risk animal, especially bats.

. Illinois law requires all cats and dogs aged 16 weeks or older to be vaccinated. Do not touch, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals. This includes open garbage cans and litter.

This includes open garbage cans and litter. Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals. IDPH recommends, "Love your own, leave other animals alone" as a good principle.

IDPH recommends, "Love your own, leave other animals alone" as a good principle. Maintain homes and other buildings. Bats may try to enter dark spaces.

What do you do if a bat enters your home?

Do not release the bat outdoors until after speaking with animal control or public health officials. The bat may need to be captured and tested for rabies to determine if you need preventative treatment or if your pet has been exposed.



What if animal control isn't available?

When the bat lands, approach it slowly while wearing thick gloves, and place a box or coffee can over it.

Slide a piece of cardboard under the container to trap the bat inside.

Tape the cardboard to the container securely, and punch small holes in the cardboard, allowing the bat to breathe and call animal control.

Do not come into physical contact with a bat.

If the bat is dead, put it in a plastic container and keep it cool while waiting for animal control to pick it up.