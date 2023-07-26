LIST: Tips for beating the heat, where to find cooling centers

Dangerous heat is hitting the Quad Cities region this week. Here are some tips and places to go to stay cool.

MOLINE, Ill. — Temperatures are expected to soar in the Quad Cities this week. It will be the first time in 4,000 days since the area experienced temperatures over 100 degrees.

The high temps match ongoing national trends, with record-breaking high heat occurring across the country.

News 8 compiled a list of tips to avoid heat-related illnesses or injuries. In addition, there are many cooling centers people can go to if air conditioning is not accessible.

Drink a lot of water or other fluids to stay hydrated. However, avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Take cool showers or baths.

Do not leave children or pets inside cars. The interior temperature can soar up to 120 degrees rapidly, according to the Red Cross.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothes. Try to avoid dark clothing that can absorb the sun's rays.

Try to limit outdoor activities or postpone them until temperatures go down.

Avoid intense exercising during the hottest times of the day.

For those who have to work outdoors, take frequent breaks and put a buddy system in place in case something happens.

Make sure to check in on those without air conditioning, who are at risk of being affected by the heat or spend a lot of time alone.

Check on animals and make sure they have cool water and shade.

Wear sunscreen when outside.

Signs of heat-related illnesses

It's important to know the signs of heat exhaustion in order to act accordingly. Here are some from the American Red Cross:

Cool, moist, pale or flushed skin

Heavy sweating

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Exhaustion

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, move them to a cooler place. Remove tight clothing and spray them with water. Wet cloths or towels can also be applied to the skin. In addition, immersing the person in cool water can help.

According to the Red Cross, heat strokes usually occur when signs of exhaustion are ignored. Changes in consciousness, high body temperature and vomiting are all signs of heat stroke. If someone is showing signs of heat stroke, call 911 and work to cool them down with the tips mentioned above.

Cooling centers

If your home doesn't have air conditioning, there are public places that can provide some relief from the heat. Public places like libraries or shopping malls are good places to spend time inside for a few hours.

Some counties have designated cooling centers as well for the public.

McDonough County

Western Illinois University Union on Murray St. - Hours vary but are generally 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours vary but are generally 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Macomb Public Library at 235 S. Lafayette St. - Monday through Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday through Tuesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. City of Macomb Hall at 232 E. Jackson St. - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hy-Vee at 1600 E. Jackson St. - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart at 1730 E. Jackson St. - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bushnell Rec Center at 300 Miller St. - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Knox County

Galesburg Public Safety Building at 150 South Broad St. - Will be open 24 hours

Will be open 24 hours Galesburg YMCA at 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Dr. - 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. 137 N. Public Sq. in Knoxville - Has to be opened upon request; contact number will be on the front door

- Has to be opened upon request; contact number will be on the front door Village Hall at 100 E. First St. in East Galesburg - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oneida Fire State at 210 Sage St. in Oneida - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wataga Fire Station at 310 W. Willard St. in Wataga - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson County

Maquoketa YMCA - 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (common areas only)

- 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (common areas only) Maquoketa Public Library - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Maquoketa City Hall - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (common areas only)

News 8 will update this list if more places are made available.