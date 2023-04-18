Davenport closing trails ahead of Mississippi River level rise

A pair of trails are closing as officials prepare for the river to reach over 16 feet by the weekend.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With the Mississippi River expected to pass flood stage this week, the City of Davenport announced a pair of trail closures on Tuesday.

According to an update published on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, the following trails are facing closures starting this week:

The Riverfront Recreational Trail is now closed between Credit Island and Veterans Memorial Park.

Credit Island is expected to close to the public on or around Thursday, April 20, since the causeway will be covered in water once the river reaches 15.5 feet.

According to Davenport Public Works, the river is expected to reach a little over 16 feet in the morning on Saturday, April 22. The department has outlined its response here.

Davenport expects another flood forecast update from the National Weather Service on Thursday.

❗️⚠️❕#TrailClosureAlert | With the Mississippi on the rise there will be some trail closures. 1️⃣ | The Riverfront... Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Monday, April 17, 2023