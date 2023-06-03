x
Scott County EMA issues burn ban due to dry conditions

Scott County EMA will announce when residents are able to burn again once conditions improve.
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — As temps reach well into the upper 80s and low 90s, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and area fire officials have issued a burn ban for the entire county.

That means open burning is prohibited until further notice. Scott County EMA said current conditions and concerns include dry weather, low relative humidity and dried vegetation. 

Scott County EMA will announce when residents are able to burn again once conditions improve. As of this publishing, no other eastern Iowa counties are under a burn ban. 

If you ignore the burn ban, you could be charged with a simple misdemeanor. 

According to Iowa law, the consequences of a simple misdemeanor include a fine of at least $105 but not to exceed $855. The court may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.

