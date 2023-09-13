Prophetstown community spotted unusual object in sky

Community members and police described the object as a white or translucent balloon but were unsure of its purpose.

PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. — A strange sight came across Prophetstown's skies in the afternoon of Sept. 13. Several community members reported seeing an unusual craft in the air, gathering at Todd's Tire and Auto to try and make sense of it.

"I was off duty sitting at home and I got a phone call from a man we call 'Rocky Ballard,'" Prophetstown police chief Bruce Franks said. "He works at Todd's Tire and Auto, and he says 'hey, I see what looks like a balloon and it hasn't moved in the past 20 minutes.'"

Witnesses described the object as a white or translucent balloon, possibly with some red lighting and a box structure underneath. "Rocky says it's right up there, and he points to it and sure enough, there it was — and it didn't move forever," Franks said.

Police said the craft was visible by the naked eye for a moment but eventually moved further away, having to use optical scopes to examine it. The image below is a view of the scope, followed by a close-up of the unusual object.

Officer Boyd Van Dellen was called in to assist. "Looked like kind of a clear plastic balloon, and what it was doing, we have no idea," he said.

When News 8's Jonathan Fong asked if he believed aliens were behind the sight, the officer responded "No, and it's not China," with a chuckle.

Police did take some safety measures. "We then notified the Quad Cities airport to notify the towers, at least let aircraft know," Van Dellen said. "It looked high enough that it was possibly in airspace."

But what could it be? The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities said they did not deploy any weather balloons that day. "They thought it may be a research balloon of some sort," Van Dellen said.

At least the sighting sparked imagination and curiosity for the town. "I'm at a flag football game now watching my grandson, and mentioned it here to a couple people, and they're like 'oh yeah! We saw it,'" Franks said. "Everyone around town has seen it — a lot of people."

The Pentagon said it's still investigating over 800 cases of mysterious sightings by U.S. military groups, with some reports dating back several decades.