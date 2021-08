There have been over 700 MidAmerican Energy customers without power Tuesday afternoon.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A squirrel got caught on a power line which caused a fire near 4th Avenue and 25th Street on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of people without power in the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.

According to a MidAmerican Energy spokesperson, there are 708 people in Rock Island who lost power due to an outage which was reported at 12:32pm.