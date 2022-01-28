Pay It Forward: Saving the animals

Meagan Koehler and her team at It Takes A Village Animal Rescue has saved hundreds of animals in the 10 months they have been open.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Ascentra Credit Union's Pay It Forward program with WQAD News 8 is continually looking for people who go above and beyond in their community. This week the program took News 8 to Muscatine, Iowa where a woman is doing big things after adopting a dog.

"I nominated Meagan because she has done so much good for the community and the surrounding areas." Said Melissa Stalkfleet. "She has a rescue that she started roughly about 10 months ago and she's saved so many dogs, cats, she's even helped a horse I believe." Stalkfleet went on to say.

Stalkfleet met Meagan through her nonprofit, It Takes a Village Animal Rescue in Muscatine, Iowa. News 8 went with Stalkfleet to surprise Meagan, knowing the money will be put to good use.

"We got into animal rescue when we went to adopt a dog...that was showing signs of kennel stress." said Meagan Koehler. Some of the animals Koehler and her team help come from dangerous backgrounds. "We have a dog named Flower, who had been a part of a hoarding situation in Oklahoma. When they discovered her upon investigating and pulling dogs from this situation she was found with a severe infection." That infection was from a gunshot wound, leaving Flower full of buckshot. Flower is now showing promising signs after multiple surgeries.

Meagan Koehler and her team originally didn't have a physical building for their operations and relied on foster homes throughout the region. Mid-January the nonprofit raised enough money with support from the community to get a temporary building. "Thank you to our amazing community of supporters that made that a reality...4 days and we raised $7200 dollars for us to have a quarantine facility to assist with an emergency situation." said Koehler.



That "emergency situation" was described by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office as an animal neglect investigation where 28 dogs and 1 cat were seized and now housed at It Takes a Village Animal Rescue. Due to the ongoing litigation, News 8 was unable to see the animals.